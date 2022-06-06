Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 6, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 10-Pineapple Glazed HamRice MixFive Way VeggiesWheat BreadMandarin OrangesPuddingMO: Veggie PattyJune 13-Swedish MeatballsMashed PotatoesBroccoliWheat BreadBlushing PearsMO: Veggie PattyJune14-Chicken Apple SaladWheat RollStrawberriesCakeMO: No meat, add eggJune 15- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Seasoned Baked CodSweet PotatoesBaked BeansFrench BreadFresh Fruit CupIce CreamMO: Veggie PattyJune 16-Smoked SausageBaby Red PotatoesSauerkrautRye BreadPineappleCream PieMO: Veggie Lasagna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now School records fall at track and field sectionals, Norski athletes book trips to state Norskies receive all-conference honors in boys' golf, softball, girls' soccer Norskies fall to Watertown in girls' lacrosse season finale McCarville announces 37th Assembly bid Harvest Intermediate has successful first year Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!