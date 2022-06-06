June 10-

Pineapple Glazed Ham

Rice Mix

Five Way Veggies

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

Pudding

MO: Veggie Patty

June 13-

Swedish Meatballs

Mashed Potatoes

Broccoli

Wheat Bread

Blushing Pears

MO: Veggie Patty

June14-

Chicken Apple Salad

Wheat Roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: No meat, add egg

June 15- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home Delivered Only:

Seasoned Baked Cod

Sweet Potatoes

Baked Beans

French Bread

Fresh Fruit Cup

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Patty

June 16-

Smoked Sausage

Baby Red Potatoes

Sauerkraut

Rye Bread

Pineapple

Cream Pie

MO: Veggie Lasagna