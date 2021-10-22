October 15-29

DAMS Book Fair

Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010

October 21

Harvest PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.com

October 22

DAMS STEAM Night

5:30 — 7:30 pm — DeForest Area Middle School

RSVP at shorturl.at/qBILM

October 25

Board of Education meeting

6:00 pm — DeForest Area High School STEAM area

Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582

October 25-27

Harvest Book Fair

3:00-8:00 pm

Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111

October 27

Family/School Conferences (districtwide)

This fall, conferences will be held either virtually or in person, depending upon the requests from families, between October 18 — November 5. Families are asked to sign up for a time to meet with their child’s teacher.

Contacts by building for general questions:

EPES — Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

WES — Mary Pilecky, mpilecky@deforestschools.org, 842-6310

YES — Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410

Harvest — Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111

DAMS — Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010

DAHS — Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610

October 28-29

NO SCHOOL

November 1

DeForest Area High School Trick or Treat Night

An fun, safe, indoor event open to the community. Hosted by student members of the National Honor Society.

5-8 pm — Harvest Intermediate School

