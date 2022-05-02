• Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Saturday, May 7
• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, May 9
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Tuesday, May 10
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook
• Flashlight Readers Book Club for 7th to 9th Grade at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Workshop
• Introduction to RPGs for Adults at 6:00 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.
Wednesday, May 11
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Creators’ Lounge at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Bookmaking at 6:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, May 12
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom
• Open Lab at 3:30 p.m. in the Workshop
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.
Making and Using Compost in Your Back Yard
Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Anne Michels
What is compost and how can I use it in my yard? Why compost? What are the benefits of composting? Can I make my own compost? Certified Master Gardener Anne Michels will answer these questions and many more during this talk. You will learn the role that oxygen, food and water play in the composting process. You will also learn what materials should never go in a compost pile. Please find more information on the library website calendar.