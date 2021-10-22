MO = Meatless Option (Available every day)
SO = Salad Option (Available Fridays)
Friday, October 22
Southwest Chicken Casserole
Peas
Wheat Roll
Mandarin Oranges
Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Lasagna
SO: Taco Salad
Monday, October 25
Ham/Swiss Sandwich
Wheat Bread
Spinach Salad
Tomato Wedge
Peaches
Pie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, October 26
Beef Tips/Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Carrots
Wheat Roll
Pineapple
Jell-O
MO: Rice/Beans
Wednesday, October 27
DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT
10-1PM Home Delivered only:
Meatloaf, Dinner Roll
Au Gratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Strawberries
Angel Food Cake
MO: Veggie Burger
Thursday, October 28
BIRTHDAY LUNCH
Autumn Chicken Salad
Croissant
Three Bean Salad
Lettuce Salad
Fruited Applesauce
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Cheese Sandwich