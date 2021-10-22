MO = Meatless Option (Available every day)

SO = Salad Option (Available Fridays)

Friday, October 22

Southwest Chicken Casserole

Peas

Wheat Roll

Mandarin Oranges

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Lasagna

SO: Taco Salad

Monday, October 25

Ham/Swiss Sandwich

Wheat Bread

Spinach Salad

Tomato Wedge

Peaches

Pie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday, October 26

Beef Tips/Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Glazed Carrots

Wheat Roll

Pineapple

Jell-O

MO: Rice/Beans

Wednesday, October 27

DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT

10-1PM Home Delivered only:

Meatloaf, Dinner Roll

Au Gratin Potatoes

Green Beans

Strawberries

Angel Food Cake

MO: Veggie Burger

Thursday, October 28

BIRTHDAY LUNCH

Autumn Chicken Salad

Croissant

Three Bean Salad

Lettuce Salad

Fruited Applesauce

Frosted Cupcake

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Recommended for you