Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, April 8
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers discuss American Dirt at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
Saturday, April 9
• 20th Anniversary Open House 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
• Egg Decorating at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.
Monday, April 11
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Tuesday, April 12
• Switch & Stitch Fabric and Yarn Exchange in the Classroom
• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook
• Flashlight Readers at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Intro to RPGs for Adults at 6:00 p.m. in Room C
Wednesday, April 13
• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Creators’ Lounge at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Thursday, April 14
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Bonus Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom
• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
20th Anniversary Open House
Saturday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at your community library, resources, and programs as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our building on Library Street. Join us for a scavenger hunt, crafts and games, demonstrations, treats, and more.
Egg Decorating
Sunday, April 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Registration required. Please register through library website.
Come decorate eggs with us. We will have an Egg-cellent time! Please bring your own hard-boiled eggs (no more than 1 dozen per family please). We will provide dye and other embellishments. 30-minute appointments are available from 1:00 pm — 3:00 pm. Please register only once per family.