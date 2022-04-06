Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, April 8

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Dragonwood Readers discuss American Dirt at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom

Saturday, April 9

• 20th Anniversary Open House 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

• Egg Decorating at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.

Monday, April 11

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C

Tuesday, April 12

• Switch & Stitch Fabric and Yarn Exchange in the Classroom

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook

• Flashlight Readers at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge

• Intro to RPGs for Adults at 6:00 p.m. in Room C

Wednesday, April 13

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Creators’ Lounge at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Thursday, April 14

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Bonus Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D

• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

20th Anniversary Open House

Saturday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at your community library, resources, and programs as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our building on Library Street. Join us for a scavenger hunt, crafts and games, demonstrations, treats, and more.

Egg Decorating

Sunday, April 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Registration required. Please register through library website.

Come decorate eggs with us. We will have an Egg-cellent time! Please bring your own hard-boiled eggs (no more than 1 dozen per family please). We will provide dye and other embellishments. 30-minute appointments are available from 1:00 pm — 3:00 pm. Please register only once per family.

