Community and Senior Center calendar
Mar 30, 2022
April 19:15 Java Jewels12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessApril 49:15 DeWhittler's Woodcarving9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Jewelry Making1:00 EuchreApril 59:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:30 SheepsheadApril 69:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Tax Assistance9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training for Women1:00 CribbageApril 79:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead12:30 Movie "And So It Goes"April 89:15 Java Jewels9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club11:30 Strength Training for Women12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess