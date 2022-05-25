MAY 27

Taco Salad w/ Lettuce

Beef, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chips

Spanish Rice

Tropical Fruit

Apple Slices

MO: No meat, extra beans

MAY 30- Closed

Memorial Day

MAY 31

Lasagna

Green Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Wheat Garlic Bread

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Lasagna

June 1- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home Delivered Only:

Honey Baked Chicken

Brown Rice

Peas

French Bread

Orange Wedges

Fruit Pie

MO: Veggie Lasagna

June 2-

Chicken Tenders

Yams

Broccoli

French Bread

Ambrosia Salad

MO: Cheese Sandwich

June 3–

Brat

Wheat Bun

German Potato Salad

Baked Beans

Fresh Fruit Cup

Mini Danish

MO: Veggie Sausage