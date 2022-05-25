Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email May 25, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 27Taco Salad w/ LettuceBeef, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, ChipsSpanish RiceTropical FruitApple SlicesMO: No meat, extra beansMAY 30- ClosedMemorial DayMAY 31LasagnaGreen BeansMandarin OrangesWheat Garlic BreadIce CreamMO: Veggie LasagnaJune 1- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Honey Baked ChickenBrown RicePeasFrench BreadOrange WedgesFruit PieMO: Veggie LasagnaJune 2-Chicken TendersYamsBroccoliFrench BreadAmbrosia SaladMO: Cheese SandwichJune 3–BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFresh Fruit CupMini DanishMO: Veggie Sausage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest's Reierson makes Badger East All-Conference First Team for baseball DeForest tops Sun Prairie in girls' lacrosse action Salon K&S plans Friday open house Norski nine pound Stoughton to halt two-game losing skid Norskies send big contingent to track and field sectionals Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin