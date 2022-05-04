Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 4, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 69-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels11:30 Strength Training for Women12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessMAY 99-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Dominos9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Mother’s Day Celebration12:15 Author Anne Goodwin1:00 EuchreMAY 109-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 BridgeMAY 119-4 Fitness Room9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels10:00 Computer Assistance10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training For Women12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootMAY 129:00 Hallway Garage Sale9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 Grief Support10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lawrie steps down from DeForest development position Kijewski homicide trial for Leeds shooting reset with date to be determined Norski track and field teams dominate Sauk Prairie triangular Norskies down Reedsburg in Badger Conference crossover girls' soccer match Depleted Norskies dispose of Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb in girls' soccer action Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!