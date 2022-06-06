Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 6, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNE 99:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:00 Grief Support10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo-Summer Fun12:30 Sheepshead1:15 Root Beer FloatsJUNE 108:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club12:00 Tech Help by Erin12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessJUNE 139:00 Outside Walking9:15 Dominos9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreJUNE 149:00 Outside Walking9:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubJUNE 158:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJUNE 169:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Author David Benjamin "They Shot Kennedy"12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Caregiver Support Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now School records fall at track and field sectionals, Norski athletes book trips to state Norskies receive all-conference honors in boys' golf, softball, girls' soccer Norskies fall to Watertown in girls' lacrosse season finale McCarville announces 37th Assembly bid Harvest Intermediate has successful first year Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!