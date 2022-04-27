Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Apr 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 289:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 SheepsheadApril 299:15 Java Jewels11:30 Strength Training for Women12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessMAY 29-4 Fitness Room9:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Dominos9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Jewelry Making1:00 EuchreMAY 39-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:30 SheepsheadMAY 49-4 Fitness Room9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training For Women1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootMAY 59-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Movie “Green Fingers”12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest school plan highlights individual skill development Construction worker killed in DeForest Norskies get even with Beaver Dam on the diamond, earn a split Windsor plans multi-stage community development Depleted Norskies dispose of Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb in girls' soccer action Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!