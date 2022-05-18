Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 18, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 209-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels11:30 Strength Training for Women12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessMAY 239-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Dominos9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates11:30 Lunch with the Case Managers1:00 EuchreMAY 249:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga12:30 Sheepshead1:00 BridgeMAY 259-4 Fitness Room9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training For Women12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootMAY 269-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Salon K&S plans Friday open house Norski boys' 400 relay team sets new school record at Dells track and field meet DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp Norski boys win division at Reedsburg Invite golf tourney Norskies struggle in girls' soccer losses to Waunakee, Sauk Prairie Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!