Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, July 1

• 3D Printing at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required

• Summer Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge

Saturday, July 2

• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• 3D Printing at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required

Monday, July 4

• Library closed

Tuesday, July 5

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• All the Water in the World at 1:00 p.m. on the Library Patio

• Summer Page Turners at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge

• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop

• Concert on Market Street: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger at 6:30 p.m. on Market Street

Wednesday, July 6

• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area

• Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area

Thursday, July 7

• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.

• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop

Concert on Market Street: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger

Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m.

On Market Street

Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band will march back to the Library to provide their annual kick-off to Concerts on Market Street.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments, including popcorn and rootbeer floats.

Rain location: Library.

Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible:

• Anonymous Music Lover

• DMB Community Bank

• Parkside Village

• Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library

• Paulson Development LLC

• TDS Telecom

• LINKages Committee