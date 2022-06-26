Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, July 1• 3D Printing at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required• Summer Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeSaturday, July 2• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room• 3D Printing at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration requiredMonday, July 4• Library closedTuesday, July 5• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• All the Water in the World at 1:00 p.m. on the Library Patio• Summer Page Turners at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop• Concert on Market Street: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger at 6:30 p.m. on Market StreetWednesday, July 6• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area• Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s AreaThursday, July 7• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopConcert on Market Street: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky BadgerTuesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m.On Market StreetMembers of the UW-Madison Marching Band will march back to the Library to provide their annual kick-off to Concerts on Market Street.Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments, including popcorn and rootbeer floats.Rain location: Library.Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible:• Anonymous Music Lover• DMB Community Bank• Parkside Village• Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library• Paulson Development LLC• TDS Telecom• LINKages Committee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deacons stand atop Eastern Section standings in Home Talent play after blasting Poynette Savage arrested on new DeForest charges DeForest teen accused of sexual assault at Leeds grad party Top five: Reliving the best DeForest spring sports stories of 2022 DeForest's Orr ends college track and field career on a high note Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin