OUR DINING ROOM IS RE-OPENING!!!
Starting Tuesday, July 6th, you will be able to eat lunch with your friends at the Center! Hip Hip Hooray!! We welcome you to dine at the Center on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We have a capacity for 24 people for lunch.
Menus for the Dane County Dining Centers are prepared to meet one third of the Daily Recommended Intake for Adults 70+ years of age.
Suggested donation for those aged 60+ is $4.00 per meal.
Please contact Deni, our Nutrition Coordinator, to reserve your meal 846-9469.
The Wheels On The Van go round….
Now that the center is open, in person dining will be offered, that means our van will be making rounds again! Priority will be given to those coming to the Center for lunch. While social distancing is not required, masks will be required on the bus until further notice. Call 846-9469 for more information.
Help is Needed. With the dining room re-opening, we are looking for more volunteers!! Please call Jen at the Center and select #5 if you are interested!
MONDAYS
Madison Swim Academy in Sun Prairie
Contact the Senior Center for more information
TUESDAYS
Out of town shopping: 7/6 Walmart-Sun Prairie 7/13 Target, Michael’s 7/20 HyVee
7/27 Goodwill Sun Prairie Pick ups: 10:30
Returns: 1:30
WEDNESDAYS
My Meal My Way at the DeForest Family Restaurant
Rides: 9:45-12:30
THURSDAYS
In Town shopping and errands DeForest Windsor area
Pick ups: 10:30
Returns: 1:30
FRIDAYS
In Town shopping and errands DeForest Windsor area
Pick ups: 10:30
Returns: 1:30