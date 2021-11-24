DeForest Area student achievement Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakeside Lutheran SchoolFirst Quarter Honor Roll, 2021-2022High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA) Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)High Honors: Gr. 9, Jack Holzman, Jack Simmons, Kayden Zech, Kourtney Zech High Honors: Gr. 10, Freidrich WeittenhillerHigh Honors: Gr. 11, Chloe Berg, Grace KorthHigh Honors: Gr. 12, Caleb Andrews, Douglas Weittenhiller IIIHonors: Gr. 9, Ava Ehlenbach Honors: Gr. 10, Aidan BergHonors: Gr. 11, Rebekah Hodkiewicz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Allegations against Wisconsin doctor leads to exodus at Alaska clinic DeForest's Derlein christens new Fieldhouse by breaking school single-game girls' basketball scoring record DeForest School District plans to phase out mask requirement in 2022 DeForest woman bound for trial in multi-year fraud case Locals uninspired by youth proposal of bike path in Conservancy woods Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!