Lakeside Lutheran School

First Quarter Honor Roll, 2021-2022

High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA) Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)

High Honors: Gr. 9, Jack Holzman, Jack Simmons, Kayden Zech, Kourtney Zech High Honors: Gr. 10, Freidrich Weittenhiller

High Honors: Gr. 11, Chloe Berg, Grace Korth

High Honors: Gr. 12, Caleb Andrews, Douglas Weittenhiller III

Honors: Gr. 9, Ava Ehlenbach Honors: Gr. 10, Aidan Berg

Honors: Gr. 11, Rebekah Hodkiewicz

