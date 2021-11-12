It is the distinct pleasure and high honor of the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation Inc. to announce to our veterans, their families and the citizens of our great community the installation of veteran’s memorial bricks upon the “Walk of Heroes” in Veterans Memorial Park. You are cordially invited to join us in honoring their faithful and honorable service to our great nation by visiting the park at your pleasure to reflect, remember and memorialize their sacrifice.
- Bula, John
- Bula, Victor
- Cox, Eric
- Goerg, Delmar
- Goerg, Herb
- Gray, Thomas
- Lowery, Mike
- Murphy, James
- Rotondo, Joe
- Shellum, John
- Treinen, Donald