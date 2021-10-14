Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, October 14
The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and via email
Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Friday, October 15
STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Big Truck Storytime at 10:00 a.m. at Fireman’s Park
Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Saturday, October 16
Spooky Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, October 18
Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio and on Zoom
DAPL Photo Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, October 19
Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Build it Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Genealogy 101 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required.
Wednesday, October 20
Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Getting to Know Medicare at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Genealogy 101
Tuesday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Eleanor Brinsko on Zoom
Eleanor Brinsko, of Carlon Genealogical Services, will guide the audience through the basic beginning steps of researching family history, types of genealogical documents and records that can piece together a family member’s life, and resources that researchers can use both at home and at the library. If you would like to join us in-person we will handle all the technology end of the Zoom presentation and you can just enjoy the show. Please register for this program through the library’s website calendar