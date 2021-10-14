Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, October 14

The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required

Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library

Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and via email

Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room

Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom

Friday, October 15

STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Big Truck Storytime at 10:00 a.m. at Fireman’s Park

Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, October 16

Spooky Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, October 18

Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio and on Zoom

DAPL Photo Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, October 19

Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Build it Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Genealogy 101 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required.

Wednesday, October 20

Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live

Getting to Know Medicare at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room

Genealogy 101

Tuesday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Eleanor Brinsko on Zoom

Eleanor Brinsko, of Carlon Genealogical Services, will guide the audience through the basic beginning steps of researching family history, types of genealogical documents and records that can piece together a family member’s life, and resources that researchers can use both at home and at the library. If you would like to join us in-person we will handle all the technology end of the Zoom presentation and you can just enjoy the show. Please register for this program through the library’s website calendar

