Thursday, May 6
Chef Salad: Lettuce, Veggies, Meat, Cheese, Egg, Croutons
French Salad Dressing
Nutri Grain Bar
Peaches
Frozen Yogurt
MO: No meat, add beans
Friday, May 7
BBQ Rib
Corn
Baked Beans
Wheat Dinner Roll
Fresh Fruit
Pudding
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Monday, May 10
Seafood Pasta Salad
Tomato Slices
Chinese Cabbage Salad
Wheat Bread
Mixed Melon
Brownie
MO: Veggie Pasta Salad
Tuesday, May 11
Stuffed Chicken
Twice Baked Potato
Green Beans
Cantaloupe
Wheat Dinner Roll
Chocolate Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Burger
Wednesday, May 12
Pork Loin & Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Fruit Crisp
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Thursday, May 13
Chicken Salad
Lettuce Leaf
Croissant
Veggie Soup
Pears
Sherbet
MO: Cheese Sandwich
