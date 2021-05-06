Thursday, May 6

Chef Salad: Lettuce, Veggies, Meat, Cheese, Egg, Croutons

French Salad Dressing

Nutri Grain Bar

Peaches

Frozen Yogurt

MO: No meat, add beans

Friday, May 7

BBQ Rib

Corn

Baked Beans

Wheat Dinner Roll

Fresh Fruit

Pudding

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Monday, May 10

Seafood Pasta Salad

Tomato Slices

Chinese Cabbage Salad

Wheat Bread

Mixed Melon

Brownie

MO: Veggie Pasta Salad

Tuesday, May 11

Stuffed Chicken

Twice Baked Potato

Green Beans

Cantaloupe

Wheat Dinner Roll

Chocolate Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Burger

Wednesday, May 12

Pork Loin & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Glazed Carrots

Applesauce

Rye Bread

Fruit Crisp

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Thursday, May 13

Chicken Salad

Lettuce Leaf

Croissant

Veggie Soup

Pears

Sherbet

MO: Cheese Sandwich

