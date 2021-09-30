Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 30
The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. on the Library Patio and on Zoom
Friday, October 1
STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Saturday, October 2
Fall Harvest Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. outside the library
Monday, October 4
Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio and on Zoom
Visiting the Beyond at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, October 5
Tiny Tot Time at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Wednesday, October 6
Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Fall Harvest Celebration
Saturday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Outside the library and on Market Street
Join us at the library to celebrate the start of autumn with free music, food, games, crafts, and more. The day will close with a performance by award-winning children’s musician Laura Doherty on Market Street. She, her puppets, and bass player will have everyone dancing, laughing, and singing in the street.
Visiting the Beyond
Monday, October 4 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Presented by Curt Strutz
Paranormal explorer Curt Strutz joins us to share his stories and photographs from some of the nation’s most haunted locations. Please register for this Zoom program via the library website.