Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, September 30

The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library

Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. on the Library Patio and on Zoom

Friday, October 1

STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, October 2

Fall Harvest Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. outside the library

Monday, October 4

Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio and on Zoom

Visiting the Beyond at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, October 5

Tiny Tot Time at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Wednesday, October 6

Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live

Fall Harvest Celebration

Saturday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Outside the library and on Market Street

Join us at the library to celebrate the start of autumn with free music, food, games, crafts, and more. The day will close with a performance by award-winning children’s musician Laura Doherty on Market Street. She, her puppets, and bass player will have everyone dancing, laughing, and singing in the street.

Visiting the Beyond

Monday, October 4 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Presented by Curt Strutz

Paranormal explorer Curt Strutz joins us to share his stories and photographs from some of the nation’s most haunted locations. Please register for this Zoom program via the library website.

