October 11

Board of Education meeting (DAHS, STEAM area)

6:00 p.m.

Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org 842-6582

October 13

EPES PTO Fall Festival — location TBD

4:00 — 8:00 p.m.

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

October 13

Harvest Picture Retake Day

7:15-10:15

Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111

October 14

WES PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: windsorwpto@gmail.com

WES Picture Retake Day

7:15 — 10:15 am

Contact: Mary Pilecky, mpilecky@deforestschools.org 842-6311

October 15-29

DAMS Book Fair

Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010

October 19

Community Blood Drive

8:00 am to 1:00 pm — DeForest Area High School

Hosted by National Honor Society

Sign up at http://ow.ly/l2XB50GjxF3

