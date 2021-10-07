October 11
Board of Education meeting (DAHS, STEAM area)
6:00 p.m.
Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org 842-6582
October 13
EPES PTO Fall Festival — location TBD
4:00 — 8:00 p.m.
Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210
October 13
Harvest Picture Retake Day
7:15-10:15
Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111
October 14
WES PTO meeting
6:00 pm
Contact: windsorwpto@gmail.com
WES Picture Retake Day
7:15 — 10:15 am
Contact: Mary Pilecky, mpilecky@deforestschools.org 842-6311
October 15-29
DAMS Book Fair
Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010
October 19
Community Blood Drive
8:00 am to 1:00 pm — DeForest Area High School
Hosted by National Honor Society
Sign up at http://ow.ly/l2XB50GjxF3