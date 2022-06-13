Enjoy lunch a delicious lunch of Roast Chicken and Garlic Mashed Potatoes while socializing with our Case Managers. This is a great opportunity to slow down and relax, sharing lunch with Natalie and Stephanie learning more about them and the work they do, here at the Center. Call 24 hours in advance to reserve your meal. 608-846-9469 Afterwards, stay for the movie “Sweet Home Alabama”
What is Green Burial?
On Monday, June 20th at 12:15 p.m. learn about a natural and traditional alternative to modern-day burials. Shedd Farley, Natural Path Sanctuary, Nickie Gard and Melissa Theisen, Gunderson Funeral & Cremation Care will share their presentation about burial options that emphasize simplicity and environmental sustainability. Shedd will share about his passion for green burials and Natural Path Sanctuary, a nature preserve burial ground also known as a green cemetery. Natural Path Sanctuary is located in Verona and is the first cemetery in Dane County, WI, that exclusively follows natural/green burial practices—no embalming, no vaults and only biodegradable containers and shrouds are allowed.
Pop-Up Library Stop
Friday, June 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The library comes to visit, providing you an opportunity to check out from a small selection of popular materials including: regular print fiction & nonfiction books, large print fiction, audio books, magazines, and more. Please have your library card handy.