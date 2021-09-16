Thursday, September 16
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
3:00 Caregiver Support Group
Friday, September 17
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, September 20
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 DVD Chair Exercise
10:00 DVD Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, September 21
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
10:30 Identity Theft Presentation
12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
Wednesday, September 22
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Pool
9:15 Coffee with a Cop
11:30 Strength Training for Women
12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, September 23
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
12:30 Movie: The Retrievers
Friday, September 24
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Hearing Screening
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Coffee with a Cop
Wednesday, September 22 from 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Join us for a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in village neighborhoods. Often, contact with law enforcement occurs during emergencies or emotional situations. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed conversation. This is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.
HearingLife Screening & Cleaning Clinic
Come to the Center on Friday, September 24 from 9:00 –11:30 a.m. for a Free Hearing Screening and Cleaning of your hearing aids (most types). Sheree Anderson, MA (Audiologist) has been practicing Audiology for more than 20 years and will be happy to answer any of your hearing questions! Please call the Center to make an appointment at 846-9469.
“Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent”
Identity theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are. Molly Henning, a Consumer Protection Investigator, in the Mediation Unit for The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will tell about the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it – including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes.
As a mediator, Molly evaluates consumer complaints and reaches out to businesses to resolve disputes. She also investigates complaints for possible violations of the law and assists consumers who have been victimized by scammers. As a member of the unit’s ID theft team, Molly specializes in helping consumers recover from ID theft related fraud. Molly has 8 years of state service, 4 of which have been with the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam at this presentation on Tuesday, September 21 at 10:30 a.m. Helpful brochures will be available.