Thursday, September 23
9:00 — 2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
12:30 Movie: The Retrievers
Friday, September 24
9:00 — 2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Hearing Screening
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, September 27
9:00 — 2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 Pool
9:15 DVD Chair Exercise
10:00 DVD Chair Yoga
10:00 RSVP Helping Hands
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, September 28
9:00 — 2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
11:30 Bridge
Wednesday, September 29
9:00 — 2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Pool
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Thursday, September 30
9:00 — 2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
10:45 Sunshine Sisters Music
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Birthday Celebration
12:00 Bingo
Friday, October 1
9:00 — 2:00 Fitness Center
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Finger Nail & Foot Care just a little pampering
Your feet will thank you for the relaxing foot bath and rub. No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment.
Transit Solutions
The Center offers van rides daily for shopping, local appointments and for lunch, for those who qualify.
Shopping riders are allowed up to six grocery bags. Our driver will assist you with unloading your groceries. No fare will be collected. Donations can be made to the driver. Passengers must be age 60 and older who live in their own home/apartment or have a disability. Please call the Center to make a reservation between 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at (608) 846-9469 ext. 1608
September Birthday Celebration
Join us for our Birthday Celebration Lunch, served at 11:30 on September 30th. If you are celebrating your birthday this month you will receive a small gift and recognition. Afterward stay and play Bingo. Please let us know if you would like your birthday acknowledged! Contact Deni to make a reservation for your Birthday Lunch.
“The Sunshine Sisters” will perform at 10:45 p.m. on September 30
The Sunshine Sisters are Bev and Sheila and they will be playing duets on their ukulele’s. Their music includes oldies (1940s through 1970s), as well as some country and folk. Many of their songs will be familiar and are about sunshine, love, memories, and the journey of life. Everyone is welcome to listen their music.