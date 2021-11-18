DeForest Area School District calendar Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save November 15-19DeFO BIPOC Winter Clothing DriveCollections will be at each school building, bins are located in the main entrancesDaily requests: Mon = hats, Tues = gloves, Weds = boots, Thurs = socks, Fri = sweaters, sweatshirts, snow pants, coats and blanketsContact: BIPOC advisor, Kristin Pachal, kpachal@deforestschools.orgNovember 18Harvest PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.comNovember 22Board of Education meeting6:00 pm — DeForest Area High School STEAM areaContact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582November 22DAMS PTO meeting5:30 pmContact: damsPTO@gmail.comNovember 24-26NO SCHOOL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Village of Windsor man charged with calling bomb threat to American Girl DeForest offices Windsor family robbed at gunpoint Hooper opens new DeForest headquarters and manufacturing center Village of Windsor man receives felony charge accused of taking guns from parents' Waunakee home DeForest Village Board celebrates exiting Village Clerk Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!