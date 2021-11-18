November 15-19

DeFO BIPOC Winter Clothing Drive

Collections will be at each school building, bins are located in the main entrances

Daily requests: Mon = hats, Tues = gloves, Weds = boots, Thurs = socks, Fri = sweaters, sweatshirts, snow pants, coats and blankets

Contact: BIPOC advisor, Kristin Pachal, kpachal@deforestschools.org

November 18

Harvest PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.com

November 22

Board of Education meeting

6:00 pm — DeForest Area High School STEAM area

Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582

November 22

DAMS PTO meeting

5:30 pm

Contact: damsPTO@gmail.com

November 24-26

NO SCHOOL

