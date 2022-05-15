Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 15, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, May 20• Fandom Friday- Anime & Manga and 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeSaturday, May 21• Summer Reading Program begins• Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Bookmaking at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Monday, May 23• Badger Book Club discusses Raft of Stars at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on ZoomTuesday, May 24• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• 4th Tuesday Forum Cutting the Cable Cord at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.• Dot Mandalas craft at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.Wednesday, May 25• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Oceans of Building at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopThursday, May 26• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m.• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.• Teen Games Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Salon K&S plans Friday open house DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp The smile that launched a triathlon Norski girls, boys sweep top spots at Watertown Quad track and field meet Losing streak halted as Norskies score big softball win over Stoughton Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!