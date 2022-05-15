Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, May 20

• Fandom Friday- Anime & Manga and 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge

Saturday, May 21

• Summer Reading Program begins

• Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• Bookmaking at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.

Monday, May 23

• Badger Book Club discusses Raft of Stars at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom

Tuesday, May 24

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• 4th Tuesday Forum Cutting the Cable Cord at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.

• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Dot Mandalas craft at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.

Wednesday, May 25

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Oceans of Building at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop

Thursday, May 26

• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m.

• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Teen Games Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom