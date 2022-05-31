Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 16-Smoked SausageBaby Red PotatoesSauerkrautRye BreadPineappleCream PieMO: Veggie LasagnaJune 17-Beef TipsWheat NoodlesCarrotsPea SaladWheat BreadPeachesCookieMO: Veggie Egg BakeJune 20-Chicken and BiscuitsPeasCarrotsApplesauceJell-oMO: Veggie PattyJune 21-Sloppy JoeWheat BunBaked BeansPotato WedgesFresh MelonSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichJune 22- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Tuna SaladLettuce & TomatoCroissantBroccoli/CauliflowerBananaPieMO: Cheese SandwichJune 23-Roast ChickenGarlic Mashed PotatoesBrussel SproutsWheat Dinner RollStrawberriesIce CreamMO: Veggie Lasagna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now School records fall at track and field sectionals, Norski athletes book trips to state Norskies receive all-conference honors in boys' golf, softball, girls' soccer Norskies fall to Watertown in girls' lacrosse season finale DeForest plans Memorial Day ceremony Norskies send big contingent to track and field sectionals Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!