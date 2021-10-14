Thursday, October 14
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
10:00 Grief Support
11:30 Prize Lunch
11:30 Sheepshead
12:15 Bingo
Friday, October 15
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, October 18
9-2 Fitness Room
9-3 Flu Shot Clinic
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
10:00 RSVP Helping Hands
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, October 19
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
Wednesday, October 20
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
11:30 Card Recycling
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Thursday, October 21
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
3:00 Caregiver Support Group
Friday, October 22
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
The next eight-week session will start on Thursday, October 28th through December 23rd at 9:00 a.m. This class includes gentle stretches, breathing, relaxation, gentle strength building, pre-yoga exercises and simple movements to increase range of motion of the major joints. Please bring a yoga mat, water bottle and a towel to class. Pre-register for this 8-week class for $40.
Support Group
The life of a home caregiver can be challenging and lonely. If you are caring for your spouse or relative at home, consider joining the Caregiver Support Group. Here you will find laughter, support and understanding. Join us on October 21st at 3:00 p.m.
Open Enrollment
October 15th through December 7th, you have the option of changing your Part D plan which covers prescriptions. Case Managers are available to help you find a plan that fits your needs. To help us find the most efficient plan for you, the Case Managers need a current medication list and your pharmacy preferences (if any). Please contact Natalie or Kristin at the Center with questions.
Monthly American Legion Post Meeting
The Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post #348 and its Auxiliary will conduct their monthly meeting at the DeForest Area Community and Senior center, on October 19th, 2021, beginning at 6:30PM. All area veterans are welcome to attend.