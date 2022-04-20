April 21

Pineapple Glazed Ham

Rice Mix

Five Way Veggies

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

MO: Veggie Patty

April 22

Grilled Chicken Apple Salad

Wheat Dinner Roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: No meat, add egg

April 25

Swedish Meatballs

Mashed Potatoes

Broccoli

Wheat Bread

Blushing Pears

MO Meatless Egg Bake

April 26

Seasoned Baked Cod

Sweet Potato

Baked Beans

French Bread

Strawberries

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Patty

April 27- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home Delivered Only:

Tuna Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato Slice

Croissant

Broccoli/Cauliflower Mix

Applesauce

Pie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

April 28- BIRTHDAY LUNCH

Beef Tips/Gravy

Noodles

Carrots

Pea Salad

Wheat Bread

Peaches

Cookie

MO: Rice/ Beans

April 29

Smoked Sausage

Baby Red Potatoes

Sauerkraut

Rye Bread

Pineapple

Cream Pie

MO: Veggie Lasagna

