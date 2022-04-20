April 21
Pineapple Glazed Ham
Rice Mix
Five Way Veggies
Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
MO: Veggie Patty
April 22
Grilled Chicken Apple Salad
Wheat Dinner Roll
Strawberries
Cake
MO: No meat, add egg
April 25
Swedish Meatballs
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Blushing Pears
MO Meatless Egg Bake
April 26
Seasoned Baked Cod
Sweet Potato
Baked Beans
French Bread
Ice Cream
April 27- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Tuna Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato Slice
Croissant
Broccoli/Cauliflower Mix
Applesauce
Pie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
April 28- BIRTHDAY LUNCH
Beef Tips/Gravy
Noodles
Carrots
Pea Salad
Peaches
Cookie
MO: Rice/ Beans
April 29
Smoked Sausage
Baby Red Potatoes
Sauerkraut
Rye Bread
Pineapple
Cream Pie
MO: Veggie Lasagna
