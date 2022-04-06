April 8
Taco Salad
Spanish Rice
Tropical Fruit
Apple Slices
MO: No Meat, add beans
April 11
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Green Beans
Wheat Dinner Roll
Fruited Crisp
MO: Veggie Patty
April 12
Honey Baked Chicken
Brown Rice
Peas
French Bread
Orange Wedges
Fruit Pie
MO: Rice & Beans
April 13- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Chicken Tenders
Yams
Broccoli
Ambrosia Salad
April 14- PRIZE LUNCH
Chicken Ranch Salad w
Dressing
Mandarin Oranges
Muffin
Ice Cream
MO: No meat, add beans
April 15
Breaded Fish Sandwich
Wheat Bun
Baby Red Potatoes
California Blend Veggies
Watermelon
Pudding
MO: Cheese Sandwich
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.