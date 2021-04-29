Lakeside Lutheran High School

2020-2021 Q3 Honor Roll

High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)

Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)

Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)

High Honors

Gr. 9: Aidan Berg, Elyse Johnson, Reid Weittenhiller

Gr. 10: Chloe Berg, Rose Hissom, Grace Korth

Gr. 11: Douglas Weittenhiller III

Gr. 12, Joshua Hodkiewicz

Honors

Gr. 10, Rebekah Hodkiewicz

Gr. 11: Caleb Andrews

Commendables

Gr. 10, Nevaeh Dorn

