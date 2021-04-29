Lakeside Lutheran High School
2020-2021 Q3 Honor Roll
High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)
Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)
High Honors
Gr. 9: Aidan Berg, Elyse Johnson, Reid Weittenhiller
Gr. 10: Chloe Berg, Rose Hissom, Grace Korth
Gr. 11: Douglas Weittenhiller III
Gr. 12, Joshua Hodkiewicz
Honors
Gr. 10, Rebekah Hodkiewicz
Gr. 11: Caleb Andrews
Commendables
Gr. 10, Nevaeh Dorn
