Annual Jeffery Hollander Concert
Tuesday, December 7th, 1:00 p.m.
This year’s program is, “Hark! Hark! The Angels Sing!” You may remember that Mr. and Mrs. Hollander donated the beautiful grand piano in the Fireplace Room. Mr. Hollander retired as a fulltime professor of music at the University of Wisconsin and has performed throughout the United States. He has often performed at the Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee’s famous Pfister Hotel. Additional performances include soloist with Doc Severinsen and the Milwaukee Symphony, concerts in France, Hungary and Santo Domingo and at the Franz Liszt Museum in Budapest. See you there!
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
Comfort & Joy by Kristin Hannah
Friday, December 10 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom and at the Center
Newly divorced, Joy Candellaro decides to break from her ordinary life and embark on a holiday adventure. A miraculous twist of fate lands her in the charming Northwest town of Rain Valley, where she meets Daniel O'Shea and his young son Bobby. Thrown together by chance, these three souls will be touched by the true spirit of Christmas and discover what it means to be a family. Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library after November meeting.
Bingo
Bring in two bingo items with holiday colors in them. The items could include holiday décor and any items with holiday colors on them. Come and play, go home with prizes! Thursday December 9 at 12:15 p.m. following Prize Lunch. Reserve your lunch the day before.
Thursday, December 2
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Java Jewels
- 9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
- 11:30 Sheepshead
Friday, December 3
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 11:30 Chess
- 11:30 Sheepshead
- 11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, December 6
- 9-2 Holiday Hallway Sale
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
- 9:15 Pool
- 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
- 11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, December 7
- 9-2 Holiday Hallway Sale
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Java Jewels
- 9:30 Scratch Art
- 12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
- 1:00 Jeff Hollander Concert, “Hark Hark the Angels Sing"
Wednesday, December 8
- 9-2 Holiday Hallway Sale
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Asian Mahjong
- 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
- 9:15 Nail Clinic
- 9:15 Pool
- 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
- 10-12 Gift Wrapping
- 12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, December 9
- 9-2 Holiday Hallway Sale
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Java Jewels
- 9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
- 10:00 Grief Support
- 11:30 Prize Lunch
- 11:30 Sheepshead
- 12:15 Bingo "Holiday Colors" bring 2 items
Friday, December 10
- 9-2 Holiday Hallway Sale
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club
- 11:30 Chess
- 11:30 Sheepshead
- 11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, December 13
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
- 9:15 Pool
- 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
- 11:30 Euchre
- 12:15 “Sunshine Sisters”
- Ukulele Holiday Music
Tuesday, December 14
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Java Jewels
- 9:30 Scratch Art
Wednesday, December 15
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Asian Mahjong
- 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
- 9:15 Nail Clinic
- 9:15 Pool
- 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
- 11:30 Card Recycling
- 11:30 Strength Training for Women
- 12:15 Movie “Farmer and the Belle”
- 1:00 Nail Care Afternoon
Thursday, December 16
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Java Jewels
- 9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
- 11:30 Sheepshead
- 3:00 Caregiver Support Group
Friday, December 17
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 11:30 Chess
- 11:30 Sheepshead
- 11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, December 20
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
- 9:15 Pool
- 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
- 10:00 RSVP Helping Hands
- 11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, December 21
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Java Jewels
- 9:30 Scratch Art
- 10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
- 12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
Wednesday, December 22
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Asian Mahjong
- 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
- 9:15 Nail Clinic
- 9:15 Pool
- 10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
- 12:15 Movie “The Christmas Edition”
- 12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, December 23
- 9:00 Fitness Room
- 9:00 Outside Walking
- 9:15 Java Jewels
- 9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
- 11:30 Sheepshead
Friday, December 24
Center Closed