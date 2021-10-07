Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, October 7
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Story at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
- Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. on the Library Patio and on Zoom
- Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Friday, October 8
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Dragonwood Readers discuss The Alice Network at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
Saturday, October 9
- Teen/Adult Board Gaming at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, October 11
- Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio and on Zoom
- Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
- Felt Ghost: Adult Craft at 5:00 or 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.
- Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, October 12
- Tiny Tot Time at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Wednesday, October 13
- Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area