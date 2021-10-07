Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, October 7

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
  • Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
  • Story at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
  • Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. on the Library Patio and on Zoom
  • Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Friday, October 8

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Dragonwood Readers discuss The Alice Network at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom

Saturday, October 9

  • Teen/Adult Board Gaming at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, October 11

  • Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio and on Zoom
  • Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
  • Felt Ghost: Adult Craft at 5:00 or 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.
  • Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, October 12

  • Tiny Tot Time at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Wednesday, October 13

  • Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

