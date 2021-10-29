Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, October 28
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and via email
- Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
- Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Friday, October 29
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Saturday, October 30
- Outdoor Halloween Party at 10:00 a.m. on the library grounds
Monday, November 1
- Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, November 2
- Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 3
- Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
- Leaving Lightly at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Outdoor Halloween Party
Saturday, October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the library grounds
Get into your costume and be ready for a spook-tacular party at the library! There will be games, activities, photo opportunities, and so much more for everyone! Also, join Miss Emily at 10:15 am for a fun Storytime at the Rocks! All activities will be offered outdoors in a safe manner following current health guidelines and best practices. In the event of rain, we will move activities indoors as we are able.
Leaving Lightly: Getting Your Affairs in Order So All You Leave Behind Is Love
Wednesday, November 3 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Presented by Janet Lee Kraft
Regardless of your age and state of health, getting your affairs in order is one of the kindest and most compassionate actions you can take to assure peace of mind for yourself and those you leave behind. And, with careful planning, you can save you and your loved ones money at the end of your life. Please register for this virtual program via the library’s website calendar. Sponsored by the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library.