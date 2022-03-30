ANNOUNCEMENT! The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center is now fully open until 4:00 pm. Some activities have changed start times and end later in the afternoon. Check times on our calendar online or in “The Scoop” newsletter.
LINK-ages Committee is planning to resume! LINK-ages consists of school and community people committed to expanding intergenerational activities in the Windsor, DeForest and Vienna area. We meet monthly during the school year and plan multiple events for all ages. If you are interested in participating in this dynamic group, contact Cheryl at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center cksobiech@deforestcenter.org or 608-846-9469 X1605
Lunch and a Movie!
Come to the Center to enjoy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, then stay for the movie. “And So It Goes” will play in the Fireplace Room at 12:30 pm on April 7. In the movie a self-absorbed realtor enlists the help of his neighbor when he’s suddenly left in charge of the granddaughter he never knew existed until his estranged son drops her off at his home. Starring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
Meets Friday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom and at the Center to discuss American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. If you are not a member and would like to participate via Zoom, contact Erin Dedin, ededin@deforestlibrary.org, at the Library to receive the invitation. If you would like to participate in person, join us at the Center.
Strength Training for Women Class
The next series for Strength Training for Women starts the first week of April. Contact Sue Miller at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center to learn more and register for the class. Classes run through the week of May 27. The teacher, Stephanie Pertzborn is a fabulous motivator! When the weather permits, they meet outside. Each 8-week class is $40.00.