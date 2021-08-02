On Monday, Aug. 2, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett swore in 12 new Sheriff’s Deputies.
The new deputies are — Gabriella Carley, 22 (Sun Prairie); Lucas Middleton, 23 (Madison); Corey Mundy, 28 (Chicago); Hunter Lieffort, 23 (Sun Prairie); Noah Meinholz, 22 (Kansasville); Shane Streit, 27 (Platteville); Michael Collins, 32 (Metamora, Michigan); Kenneth Mulhollon, 51 (Lake Geneva); Jonathan Vega Roman, 28 (Portage); Skyler Quade, 26 (DeForest); Ryan Brockman, 39 (Fort Atkinson); and John Young, 29 (Beloit).
Some of the new deputies will go straight to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail Academy, while others will begin their training in the Law Enforcement Academy. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will receive job training and serve a two-year probation period.
Th above positions become available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continually recruits for deputy and civilian positions to fill vacancies as they occur. Applications can be found at www.teamdane.com. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.