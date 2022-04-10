• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Saturday, April 16
• Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, April 18
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Tuesday, April 19
• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook
• Build it Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Checked Out Crew at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Workshop
• Read to a Dog at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Area
• Speaking with Music at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Wednesday, April 20
• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
• Soap Molding at 4:00 in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, April 21
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Bonus Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss Such a Fun Age at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Speaking With Music
Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Neng Now and sponsored by Beyond the Page
HMong music is the last surviving musical language in the world—it is able to mimic HMong speech by using musical intervals, ornamentation, and chords to mimic linguistic tones, consonants, and vowels—allowing musicians to literally speak with music.