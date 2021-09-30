Daily Nutrition: All menu items are prepared in kitchens that are NOT allergen-free. We cannot guarantee that food allergens will not be transferred through cross contact. No substitutions allowed.

Menu Guidelines: Menus for the Dane County Dining Centers are prepared to meet one third of the Daily Recommended Intake for Adults 70+ years of age. Shannon Gabriel, RD, reviews all menus.

MO = Meatless Option (Available every day), SO = Salad Option (Available Fridays)

Friday, October 1

Tator Tot Casserole

Green Beans

Wheat Roll, Mixed Berries, Ice Cream

MO: Rice/Beans

SO: Chicken Caesar Salad

Monday, October 4

Breaded Fish

Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Rye Bread

Frosted Cupcake

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday, October 5

Pot Roast

Parsley Potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat Roll

Cookie

MO: Veggie Burger

Wednesday, October 6

DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT 10-1PM

Home Delivered only: Spaghetti & meatballs

Corn, Garlic Bread

Fruit Cocktail

Cream Pie

MO: Pasta, no meat

Thursday, October 7

Roast Chicken

Mashed Potatoes

Gravy Broccoli

Baking Powder Biscuit

Pears

Jell-O

MO: Mac N Cheese

Friday, October 8

Parmesan Tilapia

Cheesy Potatoes

Green Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Rye Bread

Sherbet

MO: Veggie Lasagna

SO: Chef’s Salad

