Daily Nutrition: All menu items are prepared in kitchens that are NOT allergen-free. We cannot guarantee that food allergens will not be transferred through cross contact. No substitutions allowed.
Menu Guidelines: Menus for the Dane County Dining Centers are prepared to meet one third of the Daily Recommended Intake for Adults 70+ years of age. Shannon Gabriel, RD, reviews all menus.
MO = Meatless Option (Available every day), SO = Salad Option (Available Fridays)
Friday, October 1
Tator Tot Casserole
Green Beans
Wheat Roll, Mixed Berries, Ice Cream
MO: Rice/Beans
SO: Chicken Caesar Salad
Monday, October 4
Breaded Fish
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, October 5
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat Roll
Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
Wednesday, October 6
DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT 10-1PM
Home Delivered only: Spaghetti & meatballs
Corn, Garlic Bread
Fruit Cocktail
Cream Pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
Thursday, October 7
Roast Chicken
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy Broccoli
Baking Powder Biscuit
Pears
Jell-O
MO: Mac N Cheese
Friday, October 8
Parmesan Tilapia
Cheesy Potatoes
Green Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Rye Bread
Sherbet
MO: Veggie Lasagna
SO: Chef’s Salad