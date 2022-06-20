Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNE 239:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Movie "Sweet Home Alabama"12:30 SheepsheadJUNE 248:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 Pop-Up-Library Stop12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory CafeJUNE 279:00 Outside Walking9:15 Dominos9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreJUNE 289:00 Outside Walking9:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 4th Tuesday Forum11:15 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Card Recycling12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubJUNE 298:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJUNE 309:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys' volleyball starts up in DeForest School board approves salary increase College Sports War College training helps Fritz lead Area youth will have a blast Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin