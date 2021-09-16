Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, September 16
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. on the Library Patio & on Zoom
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Book of Lost Friends at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Friday, September 17
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge & Teen Area
Saturday, September 18
• Mini Painting – Mushroom Folk at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Area. Registration required.
Monday, September 20
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio & on Zoom
• DAPL Photo Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, September 21
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Construction Night on the Patio at 3:30 p.m. on the Library Patio
Wednesday, September 22
• Storytime at the Park at 10:00 a.m. at Western Green Park
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Triptych Book Club at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live & in the Teen Area
• Working Titles book group discuss Start With Why at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room & on Zoom
How You Can Help You Favorite Main Street Business Survive and Thrive
Tuesday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Noelle Stary, Author of Main Street Moxie, on Zoom
Noelle Stary, entrepreneur, owner of two East Coast businesses, and author of Main Street Moxie, From Surviving to Thriving in the NEW American Marketplace, will speak to us about the new world of business from her side of the desk, as well as how consumers can lend to hand to show their favorite Main Street businesses they support them all the way.