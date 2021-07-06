Waunakee Dems and Grassroots Organization of Waunakee (GROW), are hosting an event to introduce Democratic candidates for the 2022 Senate race at Schumacher Farm Park picnic area.
The event, on Sunday, July 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., will focus on how candidates plan to help the state and local communities if they are selected as the Democratic candidate for the Senate seat currently held by Ron Johnson.
Guests are encouraged to bring finger food appetizers for sharing if they are able. Bulk water and lemonade will be provided. To reduce waste, reusable beverage and tableware are encouraged. The event will also collect nonperishable food donations to support the Waunakee Food Pantry.