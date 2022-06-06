Strength Training for Women Class
Classes meet on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Weather permitting this great workout group meets outside. Classes are $50.00 for one class/week and $100.00 for both classes/week at the Center. Call the Center and talk with Sue about available spots. 608-846-9469
Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent
June 14, at 12:15 p.m. Jeff Kersten will be presenting a program on Identity Theft. As the Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Jeff travels around the state to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft, and other areas of consumer protection. Jeff has over 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior Consumer Protection Investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection. The presentation id about the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it – including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to recover from Identity Theft. Consider reserving a spot for lunch before the program! Chicken Apple Salad is on the menu. Call 608-846-9469 one day ahead for lunch reservations.
Meet the Author: David Benjamin
June 16, 12:15 p.m.
If you grew up in Wisconsin in the Sixties, as author David Benjamin did, you may remember some Madison landmarks that are permanently etched in the city’s unique sense of place. You’re in for a nostalgic ride back to the Sixties in They Shot Kennedy, the author’s slightly autobiographical novel, set in Madison. Benjamin’s book has been called the quintessential “Great Madison Novel” by combining comic relief and adolescent angst amid the twentieth century’s profoundest presidential tragedy. It has also been considered “The Great American High School Novel.” Benjamin noted, “While the assassination of JFK was a turning point in American history. They Shot Kennedy is a microcosm of how the tragedy affected ordinary people leading their own distracted, self-absorbed and confusing lives.” Book signings and sales will follow the presentation. Consider reserving a spot for lunch of smoked sausage and red potatoes, before the program! Call 608-846-9469 one day ahead for lunch reservations.
Foot Reflexology: a new service at the Center
Your feet have over 7200 nerve endings that correlate to all of the organs and systems in your body? Foot Reflexology is meant to stimulate these nerve endings to can help to increase blood flow and oxygen to the organs and systems of your body. This increased circulation can help to boost your body’s immune system and natural healing abilities. Foot reflexology can help you sleep better, reduce pain, aid digestion, increase energy and help with nephropathy. These are just a few of the ways in which reflexology can benefit you.
Starting in June Foot Reflexology will be available the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. The cost is $60.00 for 60 minutes (a full session) or $30.00 for 30 minutes (just the basics). You can schedule your appointment by emailing Traci.InnerLight@gmail.com or by phone at 608-225-1456.