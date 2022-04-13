With a 20-year career of driving truck behind her, it was natural fit for DeForest volunteer Nora Geach to drive passengers to medical appointments when she retired. When their four sons were young, Geach and her husband Bob took turns -- one stayed home to tend the boys and their restaurant, the other went out on the road. After the boys were grown and the restaurant closed, the couple took to the roads together full-time until Bob passed away in 2004.
Nora carried on until 2010, when one of her sons coaxed her to DeForest, where she was promptly hired as crossing guard. “I loved that job,” Geach said. In 2017, she was forced to stop after her second knee surgery.
In 2018, Geach volunteered to drive DeForest passengers to their appointments and she is out several days a week doing so. “I enjoy keeping busy and helping people who no longer drive,” Geach said. “If you like to drive, talk to people, and help people out, this is the job for you. You feel good knowing you have helped someone out.”
Celebrate RSVP of Dane County’s 50th Anniversary by joining RSVP volunteers in the DeForest area, working to make their community a better place. More adults 55 and over are needed to meet the increasing demand for volunteers to help people of all ages. RSVP volunteers serve in a wide variety of assignments including providing rides and delivering meals to help seniors and veterans remain independent. Drivers are offered reimbursement at 58.5 cents/mile and provided with additional liability insurance. RSVP provides PPE supplies. Drivers and passengers must be fully vaccinated. The service operates weekdays, 8:30-am to 3:30pm. Call Margie at RSVP, (608) 663-7536 to volunteer.