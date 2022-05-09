Funerals are important occasions. Have you thought about your own funeral planning? Don't leave the burden behind for your family. There are hundreds of decisions that will have to made in a very short amount of time. Nickie Gard and Melissa Theisen from Gunderson Funeral Home will walk you through the basics of advanced planning to provide your family with peace of mind while also learning how to have your final wishes fulfilled. Join us on Monday, May 16 at 12:15 p.m.
2022 Immunizations Available!
O’Connell Pharmacy is coming to the Community and Senior Center on Thursday May 19th from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. to provide immunizations. The following immunizations will be available: Shingles (Shingrix) Ages 50+ and COVID-19 (Pfizer) Ages 50+
Call the Pharmacy at 608-837-5949, or email at services@oconnellpharmacy.com for a free pricing estimate! Consent forms are available for pick up at the Center to fill out ahead of time. Sign up today at the Center to reserve your spot, walk ups also Welcome! Please bring the following information with you: Medicare Card (if applicable), Prescription Insurance Card, Health Insurance Card.
Syttende Mai Celebration
All are Velkommen (welcome in Norwegian) to celebrate the Norwegian tradition and have homemade lefse. Come for lunch and stay to and listen to Jeffrey Doefer tell of his knowledge of Norway, the settlement in Wisconsin and his passion of the Norwegian Language. The menu for lunch is Chicken Pasta Salad w/ Grapes, Tomato Slices, Pickled Beets, Wheat Bread and Pie for dessert. Join us on Tuesday 17 at 11:30am. Please call to reserve your meal and ride if needed 24 hours in advance, 608-846-9469.
Caregiver Support Group-Thursday, May 19th at 3:00 p.m.
Caregivers are tasked with the important duty of providing support and encouragement for the patients as well as themselves. Communication is key in the relationship between a caregiver and a patient. It is important to both openly share feelings and remain empathetic to the situation. This group allows time for the caregiver to share with other caregivers.
MOVIE TIME!
A Brilliant Young Mind, Wednesday, May 18 at 12:30
A socially awkward teenage math prodigy finds new confidence and new friendships when he lands a spot on the British Squad at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (1 hour, 51 minutes).