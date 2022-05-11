Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email May 11, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 13Chicken SaladCroissantLettuce LeafColeslawPearsSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichMAY 16CheeseburgerTomato/Onion/LettuceWheat BunCalico BeansPotato WedgesWatermelonCookieMO: Veggie BurgerMAY 17Chicken Pasta Saladw/ GrapesTomato SlicesPickled BeetsWheat BreadPieMO: Veggie Pasta SaladMAY 18DeForest Family Restaurant 10am -1pmHome Delivered Only:Egg StrataHash brownsPork SausageBroccoliMuffinOrange JuiceMO: Veggie Egg BakeMAY 19Philly Cheese SteakSandwich/HoagieSautéed Peppers/ Onions/ MushroomsPea SaladPineappleTaffy Apple SaladMO: Cheese Sandwich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp ACLU supports Cedarburg ruling The smile that launched a triathlon Divas on a Dime: The Iron-Clad Secret to the Best Pizza at Home Jansen goes yard, drives in five runs as Norski nine hammer Stoughton Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!