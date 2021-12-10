MO = Meatless Option

available M-TH

SO = Salad Option

Available Fridays

Thursday, December 9

  • PRIZE LUNCH & BINGO
  • Lasagna
  • Green Beans
  • Wheat Dinner Roll
  • Fruit Medley
  • Pudding
  • MO: Veggie Lasagna

Friday, December 10

  • Beef & Bean Stew
  • BP Biscuit
  • Spinach/Tomato Salad
  • Dressing
  • Banana
  • Cookie
  • MO: Mac N Cheese
  • SO: Garden Salad

Monday, December 13

  • Boneless Chicken
  • Cacciatore
  • Pasta
  • Garlic Bread
  • Carrots
  • Applesauce
  • MO: Pasta w/ Beans

Tuesday, December 14

  • Sloppy Joe
  • Wheat Bun
  • Potato Wedges
  • Coleslaw
  • OJ
  • Brownie
  • MO: Cheese Sandwich

Wednesday, December 15

DeForest Family Restaurant 10-1PM

Home Delivered only:

  • Southwest Chicken Casserole
  • Peas
  • Wheat Dinner Roll
  • Mandarin Oranges
  • Ice Cream
  • MO: Rice/Beans

Thursday, December 16

  • Ham/Swiss Sandwich
  • Wheat Bread
  • Spinach/Tomato Salad
  • Dressing
  • Peaches
  • Pie
  • MO: Cheese Sandwich

Friday, December 17

  • Beef Tips/Gravy
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Carrots
  • Wheat Dinner Roll
  • Pineapple
  • Jell-O
  • MO: Veggie Burger
  • SO: Chicken Caesar Salad

