Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Mar 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeForest Area Community and Senior CenterActivity calendar March 14-18March 149:00 Fitness Room9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Pilates10:00 NCAA BB Team drawings10:30 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Euchre12:15 Pie Day-get a slice of pieMarch 159:00 Fitness Room9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga9:30 Scratch Art10:00 NCAA BB Team drawings10:30 Zumba Gold11:30 Bridge12:00 Carefree CreativeColoringMarch 169:00 Fitness Room9:00 Tax Assistance9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Nail Clinic9:15 Pool10:00 Zumba Gold11:30 Strength Training forWomen1:00 Nail Care Afternoon12:30 CribbageMarch 179:00 Fitness Room9:15 Java Jewels 9:15Thoughtful Thursday Yoga11:30 Sheepshead 11:30dvd Qi Gong12:15 Geography Bingo3:00 Caregiver SupportGroupMarch 189:00 Fitness Room9:30 Zumba Gold11:30 Chess11:30 Sheepshead11:30 Strength Training for women Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Norskies run past Stoughton to win boys' basketball regional championship Norskies run away from Stoughton, McFarland to win boys' basketball regional title WIAA Board of Control moves impact Badger, Capitol conferences All-Badger East Conference selections released for girls' basketball Norskies fall to top-ranked, unbeaten Reedsburg in girls' basketball sectional semifinal Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!