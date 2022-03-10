DeForest Area Community and Senior Center

Activity calendar March 14-18

March 14

9:00 Fitness Room

9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving

9:15 dvd Chair Exercise

9:15 Pool

10:00 dvd Chair Pilates

10:00 NCAA BB Team drawings

10:30 dvd Chair Yoga

11:30 Euchre

12:15 Pie Day-get a slice of pie

March 15

9:00 Fitness Room

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga

9:30 Scratch Art

10:00 NCAA BB Team drawings

10:30 Zumba Gold

11:30 Bridge

12:00 Carefree Creative

Coloring

March 16

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Tax Assistance

9:15 Asian Mahjong

9:15 dvd Chair Exercise

9:15 Nail Clinic

9:15 Pool

10:00 Zumba Gold

11:30 Strength Training for

Women

1:00 Nail Care Afternoon

12:30 Cribbage

March 17

9:00 Fitness Room

9:15 Java Jewels 9:15

Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

11:30 Sheepshead 11:30

dvd Qi Gong

12:15 Geography Bingo

3:00 Caregiver Support

Group

March 18

9:00 Fitness Room

9:30 Zumba Gold

11:30 Chess

11:30 Sheepshead

11:30 Strength Training for women

