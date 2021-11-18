12:15 Welcome Celebration! Craig Siemsen, Over the Rainbow
Monday, November 22
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 DVD Chair Exercise 9:15 Pool
10:00 DVD Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, November 23
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
Wednesday, November 24
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
12:15 Movie: “The Ride”
12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, November 25
Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday, November 26
No events scheduled
Medical Equipment
We have a loan closet filled with items available to borrow. There is no cost, call the Center to learn more; we have walkers, toilet risers, bath chairs and more. The Welcome Desk is open between 9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. to assist you. Simply, complete an Adaptive Equipment Use Agreement to take the item home.
Birthday Celebration November 30th
Join us for our Birthday Celebration Lunch, served at 11:30. If you have a November birthday, you will receive a small gift and recognition. Contact Deni to make a reservation for your Birthday Lunch. Join us for some birthday fun!
Finger Nail & Foot Care
No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic foot care. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify.
Coloring Contest
The Center is having a winter theme coloring contest. Enjoy coloring one or more of a winter-theme design picture and submit it. Designs will be available at the Center starting on Thursday, December 2. Entries are due Monday December 13 at 2:00 p.m. Return completed colored designs to the receptionist at the Welcome desk and make sure to write your name and phone number on the back of your design.