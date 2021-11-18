Friday, November 19

  • 9:00 Fitness Room
  • 9:00 Outside Walking
  • 11:30 Chess
  • 11:30 Sheepshead
  • 12:15 Welcome Celebration! Craig Siemsen, Over the Rainbow

Monday, November 22

  • 9:00 Fitness Room
  • 9:00 Outside Walking
  • 9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
  • 9:15 DVD Chair Exercise 9:15 Pool
  • 10:00 DVD Chair Yoga
  • 11:30 Euchre

Tuesday, November 23

  • 9:00 Fitness Room
  • 9:00 Outside Walking
  • 9:15 Java Jewels
  • 9:30 Scratch Art
  • 10:00 4th Tuesday Forum

Wednesday, November 24

  • 9:00 Fitness Room
  • 9:00 Outside Walking
  • 9:15 Asian Mahjong
  • 9:15 Nail Clinic
  • 9:15 Pool
  • 12:15 Movie: “The Ride”
  • 12:30 Knit Wits

Thursday, November 25

Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, November 26

No events scheduled

Medical Equipment

We have a loan closet filled with items available to borrow. There is no cost, call the Center to learn more; we have walkers, toilet risers, bath chairs and more. The Welcome Desk is open between 9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. to assist you. Simply, complete an Adaptive Equipment Use Agreement to take the item home.

Birthday Celebration November 30th

Join us for our Birthday Celebration Lunch, served at 11:30. If you have a November birthday, you will receive a small gift and recognition. Contact Deni to make a reservation for your Birthday Lunch. Join us for some birthday fun!

Finger Nail & Foot Care

No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic foot care. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify.

Coloring Contest

The Center is having a winter theme coloring contest. Enjoy coloring one or more of a winter-theme design picture and submit it. Designs will be available at the Center starting on Thursday, December 2. Entries are due Monday December 13 at 2:00 p.m. Return completed colored designs to the receptionist at the Welcome desk and make sure to write your name and phone number on the back of your design.

