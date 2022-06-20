CALENDAR
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, June 24
• Pop-up Library Stop at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
• Oceans of Building at 11:00 a.m. in the Workshop
• Build a Light Up Angler Fish at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, June 27
• Badger Book Club discusses Shoulder Season at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
• Daisy’s Girls: Camping with Juliette Gordon Low at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, June 28
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Wiggles & Giggles in the Children’s Room at 10:00 a.m.
• 4th Tuesday Forum: Travel Mementos & Memories at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.
• Concert at the Rocks: Elmore Lawson at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Wednesday, June 29
• Summer Park Story Time at 10:00 a.m. at Cradle Hill Park
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Memory Screening from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Registration required.
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room.
• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Thursday, June 30
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
• Summer Voyagers: School Age Book Club at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Homemade Ice Cream for Teens at 2:00 p.m. on the Library Patio
• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Daisy’s Girls: Camping with Juliette Gordon Low
Adapted and performed by Betsey Means
Monday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.
A one-woman show about the founder of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.
A wealthy socialite of the United States and Great Britain, Juliette spent most of her life enjoying the recreations of the privileged classes. After meeting the founder of the Boy Scouts, Sir Robert Baden-Powell, she discovered a social cause to which she would devote the rest of her life. Hear her story.
Concert at the Rocks: Elmore Lawson
Tuesday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
Elmore returns to the library to introduce people of all ages to a variety of world percussion instruments and to lead a simple drum circle that includes rhythms, chants, call and response, and solo phrases. Find your groove, learn rhythms and drumming, and create music.
Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for the concerts.
Rain location: Library Community Room. Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.