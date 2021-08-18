In an effort to treat those incarcerated at the Dane County Jail more humanely, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced Monday that the term “inmates” will no longer be used.
Sheriff Barrett said he had met with groups in Madison that prepare those reentering the community after incarceration and learned the “the negative connotations and additional barriers they face when they are referred to as ‘inmates.’”
To humanize those in the jail, they will be referred to as residents or as “those within our care,” Barrett announced.
He noted this language is used at the state level, and according to a press release, from attending a conference with other U.S. sheriffs, found others across the county view the title “inmate” as outdated and dehumanizing.
“I view this change in name as a way to humanize those who are within our care,” Barrett said. “As we take part in this transition, I want us to keep in mind our Sheriff’s Office philosophy and understanding of the importance of titles, such as Peace Officers instead of Law Enforcement Officers.”