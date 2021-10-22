Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, October 21

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
  • Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
  • Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
  • Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
  • Whimsical Bookworms discuss Glitter and Glue at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Friday, October 22

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Monday, October 25

  • Badger Book Club discusses Bonnie at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. on the Library Patio and on Zoom
  • Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom

Tuesday, October 26

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

Wednesday, October 27

  • Switch & Stitch: Fabric and Yarn Exchange: 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Classroom
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Triptych Book Club- Virtual at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
  • Triptych Book Club- In-Person at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area

