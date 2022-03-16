Sari (Ma) Semple – “The Truth, As I Recollect”
Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m.
Presented and portrayed by Jessica Michna, Sari Semple is a great story teller. Sari Semple takes us back to the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains of the mid-nineteenth century. As Sari spins her tales the listener is transported to those hills. The stories blend together the folklore and the gritty reality of life in the ridges and hollers of Appalachia. Young and old alike will be spellbound by the rich tapestry of words woven by Sari. She is the First Lady of Appalachia. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society and the DeForest Area Public Library.
Memory Café
Our Memory Café has reopened! Memory Cafés offer a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. Unlike respite care, caregivers are present and support the activities. All individuals who are challenged by memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer’s, or other dementia are welcome with their caregivers. Come socialize, play games, share stories, listen to music, and find support. Our Café will gather the fourth Friday of every month, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. No reservations are required. The next meeting is on Friday, March 25th.
Finger Nail & Foot Care just a little pampering
Your feet will thank you for the relaxing foot bath and rub. No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment.
Lunch and a Movie
Thursday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m.
Make your reservation for our lasagna lunch and then stay for the movie! In the movie, “The Wedding Dance” a woman about to get married plans to sell off her dead mother’s dance studio, only to find it is partly the property of her father, whom she has never met. She and her estranged parent quickly form a connection, but she finds he is reluctant to see his ex-wife’s cherished business close down, while her fiancé feels threatened by his new in-law. 2009 (1hr 29 min)
For more information about our programs and services, call or stop by. 608-846-9469, 505 N Main Street, DeForest WI 53532